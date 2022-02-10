Security guard shoots man who drew gun on gas station clerk in Fuller Park

A security guard shot a man who flashed a gun at a gas station clerk Thursday in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

A 31-year-old man got into an argument with a gas station clerk around 12:30 a.m. and pulled a gun from his waistband in the 4200 block of South Wentworth Avenue, police said.

The 34-year-old security guard, who is a concealed carry holder, shot the gunman in the shoulder, police said.

The man fled the scene and drove himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said. He was taken into custody by CPD.

Area One detectives are investigating.