Semi crash causes traffic delays on I-294 near I-80 in south suburbs

A crash involving a semi-truck Friday morning caused traffic delays near the I-294 and I-80 interchange in Chicago’s south suburbs, according to Illinois State Police.

What we know:

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on northbound I-294 at milepost 5.6, just north of the I-80 westbound split in Markham.

Illinois State Police said the crash involved a tractor-trailer and prompted the closure of the left inside lane.

Semi-truck crash on I-294 in Markham.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Officials haven’t released details on what caused the crash.

ISP continues to investigate.