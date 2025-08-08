Semi crash causes traffic delays on I-294 near I-80 in south suburbs
COOK COUNTY - A crash involving a semi-truck Friday morning caused traffic delays near the I-294 and I-80 interchange in Chicago’s south suburbs, according to Illinois State Police.
What we know:
The crash happened around 6 a.m. on northbound I-294 at milepost 5.6, just north of the I-80 westbound split in Markham.
Illinois State Police said the crash involved a tractor-trailer and prompted the closure of the left inside lane.
Semi-truck crash on I-294 in Markham.
No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
Officials haven’t released details on what caused the crash.
ISP continues to investigate.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Illinois State Police.