Expand / Collapse search

Semi-truck hits building, slams into pickup while trying to avoid oncoming traffic on South Side

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Gresham
FOX 32 Chicago

Semi-truck crashes into building on Chicago's South Side

Chicago police say a semi-truck driver was trying to avoid a collision with another vehicle when they crashed into a building in the Gresham neighborhood Wednesday morning.

CHICAGO - A semi-truck driver crashed into a pickup truck and then a building on Chicago's South Side after another vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic Wednesday morning. 

Police say a vehicle traveling westbound on 79th Street between Damen and Ashland Avenues drove into oncoming traffic around 1:30 a.m. 

A semi-truck swerved to avoid the collision and ended up striking a pickup truck before crashing into a building. 

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to Little Company Hospital for minor cuts to the face due to the deployment of the airbag.

No one else was hurt or injured and there is no other damage to report, police say. 