Semi-truck hits building, slams into pickup while trying to avoid oncoming traffic on South Side

A semi-truck driver crashed into a pickup truck and then a building on Chicago's South Side after another vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic Wednesday morning.

Police say a vehicle traveling westbound on 79th Street between Damen and Ashland Avenues drove into oncoming traffic around 1:30 a.m.

A semi-truck swerved to avoid the collision and ended up striking a pickup truck before crashing into a building.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to Little Company Hospital for minor cuts to the face due to the deployment of the airbag.

No one else was hurt or injured and there is no other damage to report, police say.