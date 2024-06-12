Semi-truck crashes into apartment building in Morris

A semi-truck drove off the interstate and crashed into an apartment building in Morris on Wednesday.

Around 9:30 a.m., the Illinois State Police responded to a single-vehicle property damage crash on eastbound I-80 near Milepost 110.

Authorities reported that a commercial vehicle exited the interstate and struck an apartment building. Neither the driver nor any residents of the building were injured.

The cause of the incident is currently unknown.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.