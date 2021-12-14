Semi-truck spills honey across Interstate 65 after crash: police

Indiana State Police had a sticky situation on their hands overnight on Interstate 65.

A semi-truck carrying a large amount of honey crashed near mile marker 219, spilling its cargo across all lanes of I65, Sgt. Glen Fifield of the state police tweeted.

"There is no timetable for reopening as we continue to wait for cleanup crews to arrive to remove the honey from the roadway," Fifield tweeted.

(Sgt. Glen Fifield/Twitter)

Fifield said that traffic was being diverted at Exit 220 and advised motorists to use US Route 41 or State Route 55 as an alternative route.

No further details were immediately available.

