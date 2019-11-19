Senn High School students charged with bringing pellet guns to school

Two Senn High School students are facing misdemeanor charges after allegedly bringing pellet guns to school Monday morning, prompting a lockdown.

The boys, 14 and 15 years old, are each charged with one count of reckless conduct, according to Chicago police.

About 11 a.m., a student at the Edgewater neighborhood school went to the restroom and noticed two other students with what looked like a pistol, police said.

Once notified, a school resource officer placed the school on lockdown and identified the boys as suspects after reviewing video footage, police said.

The officer patted them down and allegedly found a pellet gun, police said. Another was allegedly recovered from the locker of one of the students.

Police said neither of the boys threatened anyone with a weapon.

They are scheduled to appear in court Dec. 9.