Senn High students wounded in attack blocks from school

Two Senn High School students were wounded in a shooting off school grounds following dismissal Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

About 3:35 p.m., two male students were walking on a sidewalk in the 1100 block of West Catalpa Avenue in Edgewater Beach when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up next to them, according to Chicago police. A gunman inside the vehicle began firing in the student's direction before fleeing the area, police said.

An 18-year-old victim was wounded in the left leg and right arm, and a 16-year-old boy was struck in the left arm and left leg. Both were taken to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

Senn High School Principal Holly Dacres issued a letter to the school community Thursday night following the incident.

"This afternoon after dismissal, shots were fired in the Edgewater community off school grounds," Dacres said in the letter. "I am very sorry to inform you that two members of our school community were injured. I know this news is incredibly concerning and difficult, especially because our community is still processing the shooting that impacted us earlier this year."

Two boys were charged in connection with a shooting on Jan. 31 that left 16-year-old Senn student Daveon Gibson dead and two others wounded. The victims were about two blocks from the school, located at 5900 N. Glenwood Avenue, when they were attacked.

Dacres said school officials were working closely with Chicago police and the CPS Office of Safety and Security following the incident, and crisis support was being made available to Senn students who were struggling with the news.

Police said nobody was in custody following the shooting, and Area Three Detectives were investigating.