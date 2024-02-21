2 questioned in deadly Senn High School shooting: police

Two people were being questioned in connection with a shooting that killed a Senn High School student and wounded two others late last month in Edgewater, Chicago police said.

No charges have been announced Wednesday morning.

On Jan. 31, three teen boys, students at Senn High School, were walking about 3:35 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Thorndale Avenue when a vehicle approached them and several people got out and opened fire, Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said at the time during a news conference.

The boys were about two blocks from their school, 5900 N. Glenwood Ave., when they were attacked.

Daveon Gibson, 16, was struck in the chest and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Another boy, also 16, suffered gunshot wounds to the jaw, chest and arm. He was taken to St. Francis in critical condition, police said. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

Detectives at the time said they believed the boys had been targeted.

A witness reported seeing one young male open fire on the three Senn High School students before fleeing the scene in a white sedan, according to police reports.

Peg Dublin said her daughter-in-law came out of her home yesterday and held Daveon.

"As this child was dying she held him in her arms until he died, and she will never be the same again, as the family will never be the same again," Dublin said.

Dublin suggested creating a safe passage route down Thorndale Avenue from Senn High School to the Thorndale CTA Red Line stop to help keep students safe.

Local Ald. Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth (48th) attended the vigil and said she’s open to the idea. Manaa-Hoppenworth, whose office helped publicize the gathering, said she hopes the vigil shows concerned families that the community is behind them.

"Right now we really are centered on Daveon and the families and the other victims, because we want to show them that we are here for them no matter where they are and we’re thinking about them," Manaa-Hoppenworth said.

According to a police report, the witness told police there appeared to be only one shooter but could not tell if there was anyone else in the vehicle. The shooting may have followed a dispute inside the school, according to the report.

When officers arrived on the scene, a large group of students were gathered around the boys, according to the police report.

Kelsey Craft, who’s lived in the neighborhood for seven years, attended the vigil to show support for her longtime community. She said she was in "disbelief" when she heard about the shooting.

"For me personally my walking route is through Senn, so just thinking about those kids, defenseless and being harmed is just awful," Craft said. "I’m really proud of our community for showing up."

The attack occurred less than a week after two CPS students were killed in a shooting in the Loop. CPD officials have said there is no indication that the two incidents were related.

Former Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey was among those in the crowd Thursday night. He said the shooting Wednesday hit close to him because he taught at Senn High School for a decade before stepping into the public spotlight, and his son is a junior there.

He said more needs to be done to address the root causes of violence in pockets of the city, such as tackling homelessness and providing counseling, as well as more job opportunities for young people.