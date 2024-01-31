CPS student killed, 2 others wounded in Edgewater shooting: 'No parent should have to bury their child'

One Chicago Public Schools student was killed, and two others were wounded in what police believe was a targeted shooting Wednesday afternoon in the city's Edgewater neighborhood.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., police say three male juveniles were walking in the 1200 block of W. Thorndale Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and several individuals got out and opened fire.

A 16-year-old was struck in the chest and taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner identified him as Daveon Gibson.

Another 16-year-old was shot in the jaw, chest, and left forearm and transported to Illinois Masonic in grave condition. A 15-year-old was struck in the leg and taken to Illinois Masonic in good condition.

Senn High School is located nearby to where the shooting took place.

Mayor Brandon Johnson joined Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling at a press conference this evening and spoke to the media.

"The City of Chicago continues to grieve, and our hearts are heavy as these tragic shootings happen too often. And as we grieve and mourn the loss of not just this one individual, but other individuals in this city who have lost their lives due to the senseless gun violence, we hold our hearts and our grief close. The loss of life is horrific under all circumstances, but it is especially harsh when our young people are targeted. As a parent, and as parents across this city, we do everything in our power to keep our children safe. So this hurts. And I know our city is hurting. To the individuals who are responsible for this kind of violence, it has to end. The harm, and the chaos, and the trauma that's being caused by individuals who do not value life, the full force of the government will be used to bring those individuals to justice. Whatever conflict, and whatever pain that you are expressing, this is not the way to do it. The loss of life is tearing at the fabric of this city. And we need everyone, everyone to work with our community members, with law enforcement to put an end to this senseless violence. To the students, to the families that are grieving today, and have been grieving, the office of the mayor as well as our police department, will provide services to all those who wish to receive those services. The only way we’re going to get through this Chicago is if we work together. All of us. Because these tragedies cannot continue," Johnson said. "No parent should have to bury their child."

"But we also have to be very clear about getting at the root causes of violence. Ensuring there is mental health services, that there are good paying jobs. There's no excuse for violence. But there's also no excuse for communities being underserved and under-invested."

Additionally, Chicago police say there is no evidence to connect today's shooting to an incident last week when two CPS students were killed in a shooting outside Innovations High School in the Loop.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.