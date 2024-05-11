Joliet couple dies in apparent murder-suicide: Stabbed outside home after dispute

A man and woman have died after being found with stab wounds outside their Joliet home, in what police believe to be a murder-suicide.

Joliet police were called at 11:10 a.m. Saturday to the 3400 block of Pandola Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old woman had been stabbed multiple times in the chest, lying in the street.

In a nearby driveway, police said they also found her estranged husband, 32, with stab wounds.

Both the man and woman were taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center, where they died from their injuries. Their identities have not been released.

Investigators said the man and woman were in the process of a divorce and were involved in a disturbance at the home when he reportedly chased her while armed with a kitchen knife.

The man caught up with the woman in the street and stabbed her multiple times in the chest, according to police. The man then reportedly turned the knife on himself.

The couple's 3-year-old son was inside their home at the time of the stabbing. The child was not injured and police contacted the Dept. of Children and Family Services.

Authorities are ruling this incident a murder-suicide. The investigation is still ongoing.