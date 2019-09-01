Seventh illegal immigrant accused of sex crimes in Maryland county since July 25

article

A Honduran national in the United States illegally has been accused of raping his 15-year-old stepdaughter in suburban Maryland, the seventh such case in the area over the past five weeks.

Emilio Carrasco-Hernandez, 37, is charged with second-degree rape, sex abuse of a minor, third-degree sex offense and fourth-degree sex offense, according to WJLA.

The alleged victim spoke to Montgomery County police and claimed that her stepfather sexually assaulted her multiple times between Aug. 16 and Aug. 25. She alleged that she was unable to use the bathroom after one of the assaults because it was "very painful" and left her with a "stinging" feeling.

"Victim A stated that she could not move and Emilio Carrasco-Hernandez was squishing her with his body," detectives reportedly said of the incident. The 200-lb. Carrasco-Hernandez allegedly kissed the girl's body and even bit her shirt in one incident.

The victim's mother reportedly booted Carrasco-Hernandez from their Wheaton home after finding the two of them together in a bedroom. While the age of consent in Maryland is 16 years old, the mother said she believed it was a consensual act fueled by alcohol.

