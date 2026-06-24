Chicago-area man busted for trying to break into apartments: police

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The Brief A 29-year-old Palatine man has been charged after police say he tried to break into several ground-floor apartments earlier this month. Investigators allege Jonny Hernandez-Mendoza was involved in multiple attempted break-ins between June 5 and June 17 that damaged property but did not result in any entries into the homes. Police say he may also be connected to similar incidents at the same apartment complex dating back to December 2024.



A Palatine man is facing charges after police say he tried to break into several apartments this month in the northwest suburb.

Palatine attempted burglaries

What we know:

Jonny Hernandez-Mendoza, 29, was arrested Thursday after an investigation into suspicious activity at residences in the 1700 block of North Rose Avenue, according to Palatine police.

Police said the attempted break-ins happened between June 5 and June 17 when residents reported seeing a man trying to break into ground-floor apartments during overnight hours. Several properties were damaged but entry was never made into the residences.

After an investigation, Hernandez-Mendoza was identified as a suspect tied to a series of similar incidents at the apartment complex dating back to December 2024.

On Thursday, Hernandez-Mendoza was charged with five counts of attempted criminal trespass to a residence, five counts of disorderly conduct and one count of criminal damage to property.

What's next:

Hernandez-Mendoza has a court appearance scheduled for Aug. 3.

What you can do:

Palatine police are asking anyone who has experienced a similar incident to contact the investigations bureau at (847) 359-9000.