Chicago-area man busted for trying to break into apartments: police
PALATINE, Ill. - A Palatine man is facing charges after police say he tried to break into several apartments this month in the northwest suburb.
Palatine attempted burglaries
What we know:
Jonny Hernandez-Mendoza, 29, was arrested Thursday after an investigation into suspicious activity at residences in the 1700 block of North Rose Avenue, according to Palatine police.
Police said the attempted break-ins happened between June 5 and June 17 when residents reported seeing a man trying to break into ground-floor apartments during overnight hours. Several properties were damaged but entry was never made into the residences.
After an investigation, Hernandez-Mendoza was identified as a suspect tied to a series of similar incidents at the apartment complex dating back to December 2024.
On Thursday, Hernandez-Mendoza was charged with five counts of attempted criminal trespass to a residence, five counts of disorderly conduct and one count of criminal damage to property.
What's next:
Hernandez-Mendoza has a court appearance scheduled for Aug. 3.
What you can do:
Palatine police are asking anyone who has experienced a similar incident to contact the investigations bureau at (847) 359-9000.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Palatine Police Department.