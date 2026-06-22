Video shows deadly tornado that hit southern Illinois, killing 2

The Brief A tornado hit northeastern Jefferson County on Sunday evening. Two people were killed, five others were hurt, and several homes were damaged or destroyed. Video shows the tornado moving through southern Illinois.



A tornado caught on video tore through southern Illinois on Sunday, killing at least two people, hurting several others and destroying homes.

What we know:

The tornado touched down shortly after 5 p.m. in northeastern Jefferson County and moved northeast, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Soon after, 911 dispatchers began getting calls about damaged homes, fallen trees, downed power lines and missing people.

Several police, fire and ambulance agencies responded to help search for people and clear damaged areas.

By 9 p.m., officials said three homes had been completely destroyed, and many other buildings were damaged.

Two people died in separate homes that were destroyed by the storm. Both were single-wide mobile homes.

Five people were taken to local hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the names of the two people who died.

The National Weather Service has not yet said how strong the tornado was or how far it traveled.

Local perspective:

Fallen trees blocked at least three roads across the area.

Power lines were knocked down in multiple places, but officials said power had been restored to most customers by Sunday night.

Authorities asked people to stay away from northeastern Jefferson County unless they had an emergency reason to be there.

The backstory:

The storm came less than two weeks after another round of severe weather produced more than 20 tornadoes across parts of Illinois and northwest Indiana on June 11.

What they're saying:

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office thanked first responders and volunteers who helped with search and rescue efforts.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to the families of those lost in this tragic event," the sheriff's office said in a statement.