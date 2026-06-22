Why Chicago’s teen takeover problem remains unresolved

The Brief Teen takeovers remain a challenge in Chicago, with recurring gatherings since 2022 leading to safety concerns and property damage. Proposed solutions have stalled, including a downtown curfew measure and a plan to hold parents financially accountable. Former organizers say youth voices need to be included to better understand why teens continue participating.



More than three years after teen takeovers first began drawing headlines across Chicago, city leaders are still debating how to address the gatherings that have repeatedly led to fights, property damage, and public safety concerns.

The phenomenon emerged in 2022 and quickly gained national attention. One of the most notable incidents occurred in April 2023, when large crowds of teenagers gathered downtown, leaving behind a trail of destruction and prompting a significant police response.

Since then, the issue has resurfaced repeatedly during warmer months, sparking conversations at every level of government.

The backstory:

Last month, President Donald Trump weighed in on the issue through social media. Closer to home, nearly every major Chicago political leader has offered opinions on how to address the gatherings.

Despite years of debate, many residents argue little has changed.

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed the issue during her administration, saying most young people came downtown for legitimate reasons.

"The vast majority of the young people who came downtown because it was great weather and an opportunity to enjoy the city. That’s absolutely and entirely it. There are few that came with different intentions and they will be dealt with," Lightfoot said.

Today, Chicago has a different mayor and several new Chicago City Council members, but the challenge remains.

One of the most significant policy proposals came from Alderman Brian Hopkins (2nd Ward), who introduced a downtown "snap curfew" ordinance intended to help police quickly disperse large unsupervised gatherings. Mayor Brandon Johnson vetoed the measure, and the City Council failed to override the veto nearly a year ago.

More recently, Alderman Ray Lopez (15th Ward) proposed holding parents financially accountable if their children participated in teen takeovers. The measure failed to gain traction, however, after being voted down in committee by a 32-to-16 margin and never advancing to the full City Council.

"I hope summer goes well in the city of Chicago," Lopez said following the vote, expressing frustration over the outcome.

What they're saying:

While elected officials continue to debate solutions, some of the people who once helped organize the gatherings say the answer is more complicated than passing another ordinance.

In an interview with FOX Chicago, Darryl Hess and Nunu, two young men who say they helped organize dozens of teen takeovers over the years, offered their perspective on why the events continue to attract young people.

"When you say you've hosted multiple teen takeovers, how many?" FOX Chicago's Tia Ewing asked.

"Anonymously, probably like 20 plus," Hess responded.

Nunu estimated the number was even higher.

The two say that despite community organizations offering activities and programs throughout the summer, many teens are searching for something different.

"I feel like the Boys and Girls Club, the library... it's not hitting no more. They need another form of place to go," Hess said.

Now focused on youth violence prevention rather than organizing gatherings, Hess believes one of the biggest problems is that young people participating in teen takeovers have not been included in conversations about how to address them.

He argues that city leaders often discuss the issue without hearing directly from the teenagers involved.

"When I think about City Hall and I think about the discussions that's being made, I think it's about them just being stern," Hess said. "We definitely need to be in the conversations with them so they can get a better understanding."

What's next:

As summer gets underway, the debate continues. City leaders remain divided on solutions, while another teen takeover was reported downtown this past weekend.

Three years after the first major incidents captured public attention, Chicago is still searching for a strategy that can both address public safety concerns and better understand why so many young people continue to participate.