Inside Chicago's teen takeovers: Organizers say violence isn't the goal

The Brief Teen takeovers give young people a place to gather, but organizers say social media can quickly turn them into massive events. Violence remains a major concern, with fights and shootings sometimes breaking out once crowds grow beyond organizers’ control. Organizers want safer, supervised spaces for teens and say young people should be included in finding solutions.



They've become one of Chicago's most controversial youth trends: large gatherings known as "teen takeovers" that draw hundreds, sometimes thousands, of young people through social media.

While some events have ended in fights, shootings, and arrests, the people helping organize them say the gatherings were never intended to become synonymous with violence.

In an exclusive conversation with FOX 32 and Chicago Now, two organizers known as Darryl Hess and Nunu spoke candidly about why teen takeovers happen, the role social media plays, and what they believe needs to change.

Why teen takeovers happen

"I feel like the teen takeovers over the last five years has been chaotic, but also good for kids to come together... just improperly planned," Darryl said.

Nunu agreed.

"I feel like it's been crazy, but I see we can all come together as teens. I just feel like we can do it safer," he said.

The gatherings often begin with flyers posted on social media platforms, where organizers can quickly spread information and attract large crowds.

For some young organizers, the events have also become a pathway to popularity online.

"I mean, yeah, but doing teen takeovers is way more easy for my name to get out there," Nunu said when asked whether there were other ways to gain attention.

Darryl said social media rewards whoever organizes the event.

"Posting flyers, people would tend to follow whoever's the host in the event. You're gonna gain a lot of followers," he said.

Violence and loss of control

Both organizers acknowledged that what starts as a gathering can quickly spiral into something far more dangerous.

"I seen somebody get shot before," Darryl said.

Nunu described the panic that follows when violence erupts.

"Fight, shooting... if somebody starts shooting at the trend, everybody gonna take off running," he said.

Despite helping organize events, Darryl admitted organizers often lose control once crowds arrive.

"When we're coming up with ideas to host these events, it seems like we're in control until you get to the real outside world. Then you ain't really got control," he said.

What do organizers want?

They say the answer is not simply more arrests or stricter penalties.

Instead, they believe cities need to provide safe, supervised spaces where young people can gather.

"Give us a place to do it safer," Nunu said. "If they want these to stop happening, give us a safe space to do it."

Darryl suggested gyms, halls, or other venues equipped with security and adult supervision.

"Maybe like a hall or a gym... make sure it's safe. Security," he said.

Both also believe city leaders should engage directly with young people rather than making decisions without their input.

"They're going to have to bring us in so that we can have a conversation," Darryl said.

Plea for peace

As summer begins, both young men say they want the violence to stop.

"Stop the killing, please. Every day I leave the house, I don't know if I'm gonna make it back home," Nunu said.

"I just want us to have a safe summer," Darryl added. "Please stop the violence."

The organizers acknowledge social media helps fuel teen takeovers, but they argue deeper issues—including violence, trauma, and a lack of safe gathering spaces—continue to drive the phenomenon.

They say until young people are included in the conversation, teen takeovers are unlikely to disappear.