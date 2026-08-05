Man charged nearly 5 years after fatal shooting in River North

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The Brief A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a fatal 2021 shooting in River North. Rashawn Ward, 31, was arrested by Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday. He faces first-degree murder and weapons charges and is due in court Thursday.



A Chicago man is facing first-degree murder charges nearly five years after prosecutors say he fatally shot a 33-year-old man in the River North neighborhood.

Deadly Chicago shooting

The backstory:

Chicago police announced that Rashawn Ward, 31, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection with the Sept. 18, 2021, killing in the 800 block of North Orleans Street.

Ward, who lives in the 200 block of North Lamon Avenue, was arrested Tuesday.

Authorities said Ward was taken into custody without incident in the 1700 block of North Spaulding Avenue.

In addition to the murder charge, Ward is also charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon for allegedly possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Police said investigators identified Ward as the person responsible for the fatal shooting of the 33-year-old victim.

Ward is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Thursday.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.