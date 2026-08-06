Chicago weather: Stormy start to next week is on tap for Chicagoland

It was a muggy Thursday with dewpoint temperatures in the upper 60s and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a few isolated showers, mainly near and south of I-80. Lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Looking ahead

Friday starts off with the chance for isolated showers, and then skies become partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs are expected to be in the mid 80s, and then a few showers or storms could return in the evening as a cold front approaches the area.

Dry skies return on Saturday with partly cloudy conditions and highs in the mid 80s. A stormy weather pattern returns beginning on Sunday, possibly lasting into the middle of next week. There could be a few stronger storms in this timeframe, so we'll have to monitor the forecast closely.