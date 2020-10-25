Several people tried to set Germany's disease control center on fire in apparent political attack

Several people attacked Germany's national disease control center with incendiary devices early Sunday, Berlin police reported.

A security guard noticed the attack on the Robert Koch Institute in the German capital and was able to quickly extinguished the flames. Nobody was injured, but one window was destroyed. Criminal police has taken over the investigation on suspicion that the attack may have been politically motivated.

Among other things, the institute keeps track of Germany's coronavirus outbreak. It publishes daily new infection figures and also advises the government and the public on how to keep the pandemic from getting out of control.

While most Germans support the country's handling of the pandemic, some have tried to downplay the dangers of the virus.

On Sunday, the institute reported 11,176 new daily infections, almost double the number reported a week ago Sunday. Another 29 people died of COVID, bringing Germany's overall death toll to 10,032.

FEWER FOREIGN STUDENTS CHOOSING TO STUDY IN UNITED STATES

ITALY CLOSES GYMS, SHUTS RESTAURANTS EARLY IN RESPONSE TO RISING OUTBREAKS

Advertisement

SPAIN ORDERS NATIONWIDE CURFEW TO STEM WORSENING OUTBREAK