Illinois leaders blast Trump, float 25th Amendment after Iran warning: 'pure evil'

The Brief Trump issued an ultimatum to Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by 8 p.m. ET or face severe destruction, warning "a whole civilization will die." Illinois Democrats condemned the threat, with some calling for the 25th Amendment and others urging Congress to reconvene to stop military action. The 25th Amendment allows the vice president and Cabinet to declare a president unfit, with Congress deciding if contested.



President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued an ultimatum to Iran, saying it must reopen the Strait of Hormuz by 8 p.m. ET or face catastrophic consequences, warning that "a whole civilization will die" if the deadline is not met.

Several Illinois politicians are responding to Trump's threat by calling for his removal from office under the 25th Amendment or urging Congress to reconvene to halt potential military action.

Trump's statement on Truth Social

"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!"

Gov JB. Pritzker

"This is not foreign policy, it’s a deranged mad man threatening to wipe out an entire country. It's past time. The 25th Amendment must be invoked."

Sen. Tammy Duckworth

"Donald Trump just threatened to unilaterally destroy an entire civilization. Is there genuinely no limit to what Republicans will allow this unhinged, unwell man to do? Congress must come back to Washington to rein in this dangerous behavior immediately."

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton

"For over a year we've suffered through Donald Trump's raging chaos as he's started a global trade war, terrorized our communities, and now thrown us into an unjustified war with Iran and threatened to wipe out an entire nation. We know that he is deranged, unfit for office, and endangering us all. The 25th Amendment exists for a reason. Use it."

Rep. Robin Kelly

"Donald Trump’s threat to wipe out an entire civilization is pure evil. That is not how a President should speak or lead. He plunged the Middle East into chaos, cost US troops their lives, and exacerbated the cost of living at home. Speaker Johnson needs to call the House in NOW so Congress can end this war."

Rep. Jonathan Jackson

"The world stands witness as Trump announces his intent to commit war crimes so casually. Republicans continue to enable this illegal, reckless escalation by refusing to stand for Congress’ Constitutional responsibility to rein in unchecked power. Congress must reconvene immediately and vote to end this war. Our nation, and the world, demand leadership rooted in shared humanity with the moral courage to pursue justice and peace."

Rep. Mike Quigley

"Every day, Donald Trump commits acts unfit for the office of the President. This morning, he reached a new level of unhinged—threatening to blow an entire country off the planet.

"These threats make America less safe and are driving us towards another Great Recession. Because of that, I'm officially calling for the Cabinet to remove him from office under the 25th Amendment. If they can't, Congress must return from recess today and begin impeachment proceedings.

"As a leader during the very first impeachment proceedings, I look forward to seeing the President in the hearing room. I'm encouraging all Democrats and Republicans to stand together and stand up for common sense."

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi

"In light of Donald Trump’s threat that ‘a whole civilization will die tonight,’ Vice President Vance and the Cabinet must immediately invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office. This latest threat is not an isolated incident, but part of a dangerous pattern of reckless escalation, erratic decision-making, and general conduct that raises grave questions about his fitness to discharge the duties of the presidency and safeguard the security and well-being of the American people. At a moment when the lives of millions and the prospect of wider war hang in the balance, immediate action is necessary."

Rep. Delia Ramirez

"Trump’s unhinged threats of violence and genocide are inexcusable. He is a warmonger, escalating the conflict for his own profit and consolidation of power. My Republican colleagues can't keep turning a blind eye. He must be stopped and impeached."

Rep. "Chuy" Garcia

"Trump is threatening the Iranian people with genocide on social media. He’s also asking for $1.5 trillion for the Pentagon. Congress must be clear and deliberate: pass a War Powers Resolution, oppose supplemental war funding, and explore options to keep this madman from getting us all killed."

Rep. Lauren Underwood

"Donald Trump is unstable, dangerous, and unable to function as Commander in Chief. His illegal war in Iran needs to end and he must be removed immediately. It’s time to invoke the 25th Amendment."

Rep. Bill Foster

"The President of the United States openly threatening to wipe out an entire civilization is nauseating and un-American. A president's words carry real consequences, and they should be used to de-escalate conflict, not push us closer to the brink. This is precisely why our Founding Fathers gave Congress the authority to declare war, rather than any single power-crazed individual. Now is the time for Republicans to do what they know is right: speak out and join Democrats to take action to stop this administration before this war of choice spirals further out of control."

Rep. Sean Casten

"The president’s threat to wipe out an entire civilization is dangerous, reckless, and would constitute a war crime under both domestic and international law. This rhetoric undermines U.S. credibility, endangers civilians, and places American personnel in untenable legal, moral, and mortal jeopardy. Anyone in the Trump Administration who acts on this threat and violates the law must be held accountable, including criminal liability. The urgency of the situation demands immediate action. This is the type of moment the 25th Amendment was drafted to address. The president is unfit to serve, and lives are at stake. The entire chain of command has a responsibility in this moment to step up and put their country over their loyalty to the president."

We'll bring more statements to this story as they become available.

What is the 25th Amendment?:

The 25th Amendment allows the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare a president unable to perform the duties of the office, temporarily transferring power to the vice president.

If contested, Congress must decide the issue, requiring a two-thirds vote in both the House and Senate to keep the vice president in charge.

Ratified in 1967, the amendment establishes procedures for presidential succession and disability. It was not intended as a tool to remove a president for political disagreements or unpopularity, according to the Associated Press.

What's next:

The deadline set by Trump remains 8 p.m. ET Tuesday for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face potential strikes on infrastructure, including power plants and bridges.

Trump has not publicly commented further since his earlier post.

RELATED: Iran war latest: President Trump warns, a 'whole civilization will die tonight' as 8 p.m. deadline looms