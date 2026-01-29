Several taken to hospital after chemical incident at suburban swim school
PARK RIDGE - A chemical release forced the evacuation of a suburban swim school Thursday afternoon during children’s swimming lessons.
What we know:
The incident occurred at Goldfish Swim School in Park Ridge, where a chemical release in the pump room prompted officials to evacuate the facility, school officials said.
The Park Ridge Fire Department was notified, and first responders assessed the building.
As a precaution, several people were transported to Lutheran General Hospital for evaluation and treatment.
"Goldfish will continue to support those affected by today’s incident," the school said in a statement.
Additional details about the incident have not been released. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by Goldfish Swim School Park Ridge.