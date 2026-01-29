Several taken to hospital after chemical incident at suburban swim school

The Brief A chemical release in a pump room forced the evacuation of Goldfish Swim School in Park Ridge during swim lessons Thursday afternoon. Several people were taken to Lutheran General Hospital as a precaution, and officials have not released additional details.



A chemical release forced the evacuation of a suburban swim school Thursday afternoon during children’s swimming lessons.

What we know:

The incident occurred at Goldfish Swim School in Park Ridge, where a chemical release in the pump room prompted officials to evacuate the facility, school officials said.

The Park Ridge Fire Department was notified, and first responders assessed the building.

As a precaution, several people were transported to Lutheran General Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

"Goldfish will continue to support those affected by today’s incident," the school said in a statement.

Additional details about the incident have not been released. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.