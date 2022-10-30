Expand / Collapse search

Sharnetta Parker: Chicago police looking for woman who's been missing for almost a week

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Altgeld Gardens
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing woman, Sharnetta Parker, who has not been seen for nearly a week.

Parker, 34, is missing from East 130th Place in Altgeld Gardens. She was last seen on October 24 at 3 p.m.

She is a Black woman, 5'5" tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Parker has bipolar depression. 

Call Area 2 Special Victims Unit at (312)747-8274 if you have information.