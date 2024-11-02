Shooting at Arlington Heights motel leaves 1 wounded, police say

The Brief A man was shot at the Red Roof Inn in Arlington Heights Friday night. Authorities are searching for several suspects who fled the scene in a white sedan after the shooting. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



A man was shot Friday night at a motel in Arlington Heights, and authorities are searching for multiple suspects.

Arlington Heights police responded to the Red Roof Inn located at 22 W. Algonquin Road around 11:30 p.m. after a motel employee called 911 to report a shooting.

Investigators believe several people knocked on the door of a second-floor room and confronted two people sleeping inside. A man came out of the room and was shot by someone in the group. The victin ran to the motel officer and asked an employee to call for help.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. No other injuries have been reported.

Four suspects fled the scene in a white sedan. The Arlington Heights Police Department is investigating the shooting.