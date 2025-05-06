Shooting on Chicago's West Side leaves 63-year-old wounded

A 63-year-old man was shot early Tuesday morning on the city’s West Side, police said.

The backstory:

Officers responded around 5:15 a.m. to a call of a person down in the 2600 block of West Congress Parkway in the 11th District. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the right knee.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital and listed in fair condition, according to police. No other injuries were reported.

Area Four detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.