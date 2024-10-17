Shooting on I-94 temporarily shuts down expressway
CHICAGO - A shooting on Interstate 94 shut down traffic for hours overnight on Chicago's South Side.
Shots were fired at a vehicle around 11:40 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 near 115th Street, according to Illinois State Police.
The intended target was not injured and reported the shooting to police who shut down the northbound lanes of I-94 between 111th and 130th streets to investigate.
All lanes were reopened around 3:50 a.m.
Illinois State Police are still investigating.