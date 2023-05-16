Shooting in Bronzeville apartment leaves woman critically wounded

A woman was shot in the head Monday night inside a Bronzeville apartment.

The 28-year-old was inside a first-floor apartment with several other people around 11 p.m. in the 200 block of East 42nd Street when someone they knew started shooting, police said.

She was struck in the head and was transported by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

There is no one in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.