Shooting near Chicago Jewel-Osco grocery store leaves man in critical condition: police

By Cody King
Published  February 24, 2026 4:51pm CST
A man is in critical condition after being shot near a Jewel-Osco grocery store on Chicago’s South Side on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred about 3:30 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Ashland Avenue, across the street from the grocery store.

A 32-year-old man was in a parking lot when he was confronted by someone he knew, who pulled out a handgun and shot him in the abdomen, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

What's next:

A handgun was recovered at the scene. It's unknown whether any arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department. 

