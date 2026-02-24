Shooting near Chicago Jewel-Osco grocery store leaves man in critical condition: police
CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot near a Jewel-Osco grocery store on Chicago’s South Side on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
What we know:
The shooting occurred about 3:30 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Ashland Avenue, across the street from the grocery store.
A 32-year-old man was in a parking lot when he was confronted by someone he knew, who pulled out a handgun and shot him in the abdomen, according to Chicago police.
The man was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
What's next:
A handgun was recovered at the scene. It's unknown whether any arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.