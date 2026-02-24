Shooting near Chicago Jewel-Osco grocery store leaves man in critical condition: police

The Brief A 32-year-old man was shot about 3:30 p.m. in a parking lot near a Jewel-Osco in the 9400 block of South Ashland Avenue. Police said he was confronted by someone he knew, who shot him in the abdomen. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition; a handgun was recovered and no arrests were announced.



A man is in critical condition after being shot near a Jewel-Osco grocery store on Chicago’s South Side on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred about 3:30 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Ashland Avenue, across the street from the grocery store.

A 32-year-old man was in a parking lot when he was confronted by someone he knew, who pulled out a handgun and shot him in the abdomen, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

What's next:

A handgun was recovered at the scene. It's unknown whether any arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.