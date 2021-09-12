Windows smashed at Wingstop in Melrose Park after reported shooting

A shooting was reported at Winston Plaza in Melrose Park on Sunday evening.

Video taken by a FOX 32 Chicago crew shows the windows of a Wingstop smashed to pieces. An employee told FOX 32 Chicago Reporter Nate Rodgers that he heard 20 gunshots. One person was reportedly wounded.

Police officers were gathered around the Wingstop and were stringing up "police line - do not cross" tape. Police on the scene would not give our reporter information.

FOX 32 Chicago has calls into Melrose Park Police officials for more information.

