Windows smashed at Wingstop in Melrose Park after reported shooting

By and FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated just in
Melrose Park
FOX 32 Chicago

Shooting reported at Wingstop in Melrose Park

Police spent hours looking for evidence after a reported shooting at a Wingstop in Melrose Park. An employee told FOX 32 Chicago they heard 20 gunshots, and the windows of the front of the restaurant were shattered. Nate Rodgers reports.

MELROSE PARK, Illinois - A shooting was reported at Winston Plaza in Melrose Park on Sunday evening.

Video taken by a FOX 32 Chicago crew shows the windows of a Wingstop smashed to pieces. An employee told FOX 32 Chicago Reporter Nate Rodgers that he heard 20 gunshots. One person was reportedly wounded.

Police officers were gathered around the Wingstop and were stringing up "police line - do not cross" tape. Police on the scene would not give our reporter information.

FOX 32 Chicago has calls into Melrose Park Police officials for more information.

