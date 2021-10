Shots were fired at Chicago police Thursday night on the South Side.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., gunfire erupted in the 4200 block of S. Princeton Avenue in the Fuller Park neighborhood. Shots were fired at Chicago police.

Nobody was struck and officers did not return fire, police said.

There is nobody in custody as detectives continue to investigate the incident.

No further details were immediately available.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP