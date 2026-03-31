Shots fired on I-290, closing lanes for several hours
CHICAGO - A shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway prompted an investigation Tuesday morning on Chicago's West Side.
What we know:
Shots were fired in the westbound lanes of I-290 around 1:20 a.m near Homan Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.
There were no reported injuries.
All westbound lanes were closed at Western Avenue for investigation by they were reopened around 4:30 a.m.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
No details have been given on where the shots came from or the number of suspects involved.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP at (847) 294-4400 or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.