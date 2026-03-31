Shots fired on I-290, closing lanes for several hours

The Brief A shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway overnight shut down westbound lanes for several hours. No injuries were reported as police continue to investigate.



A shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway prompted an investigation Tuesday morning on Chicago's West Side.

What we know:

Shots were fired in the westbound lanes of I-290 around 1:20 a.m near Homan Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

There were no reported injuries.

All westbound lanes were closed at Western Avenue for investigation by they were reopened around 4:30 a.m.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

No details have been given on where the shots came from or the number of suspects involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP at (847) 294-4400 or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov . Witnesses can remain anonymous.