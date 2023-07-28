Silver Alert declared for missing Indiana teen

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a teenager who is missing in Indiana.

Megan Rose Gunter, 16, was last seen about 5:05 p.m. Thursday in Nappanee, Indiana, which is about 80 miles east of Gary, according to Indiana State Police.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention, police said.

Megan Gunter

Gunter is described as a 5-foot-1 white girl weighing about 268 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a Christmas shirt with cats on it, and black and white shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nappanee Police Department (574) 773-4111.