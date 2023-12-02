Silver Alert declared for man, 66, missing from Indiana

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man who is missing from Hartford City, Indiana.

Rick L. Roderick, 66, was last seen about 1 a.m. Saturday, according to Indiana State Police. Hartford City is about 64 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention, police said.

Rick L. Roderick, 66. (Indiana State Police)

Roderick is described as a 6-foot white man weighing about 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing dark-colored pants and no shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Blackford County Sheriff's Office (765) 348-0930 or 911.