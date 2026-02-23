Winners announced in Chicago snowplow naming contest

The Brief Chicago officials announced the six winning names from this year’s "You Name a Snowplow" contest. The competition drew record participation, with more than 13,000 entries and nearly 39,000 voters. Winners will be honored with photo opportunities and "city swag."



Chicago officials on Monday announced the six winning names in the city’s fourth annual "You Name a Snowplow" contest.

What we know:

Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Department of Streets and Sanitation revealed the winners after residents voted online through Feb. 14. The city posted 25 finalists on Feb. 1, allowing Chicagoans to select up to six favorites.

The snowplow names receiving the most votes were:

Abolish ICE

Stephen Coldbert

Pope Frío XIV

The Blizzard of Oz

Svencoolie

Caleb Chilliams

City officials said more than 13,300 names were submitted and about 39,000 people cast votes, marking the highest participation since the contest began. "Chance the Scraper" received honorable mention after finishing just 0.24 percentage points outside the top six.

Residents who first submitted the winning names will be invited to take photos with their named snowplows in the coming weeks and will receive city merchandise.