Silver Alert cancelled for woman, 29, missing from Indiana

A statewide Silver Alert has been cancelled for a 29-year-old woman who was reported missing from Indiana.

Katelyn Neil Davis was last seen about 6:56 a.m. Friday in Elwood, Indiana, about 47 miles northeast of Indianapolis, according to Indiana State Police.

She was believed to be in extreme danger and in possible need of medical assistance. A Silver Alert was declared statewide Friday morning.

Katelyn Neil Davis (Indiana State Police)

Davis was located Friday afternoon and the Silver Alert was cancelled.