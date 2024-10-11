Six arrested after mob of thieves burglarize train on Chicago's West Side: officials

The Brief Arrests made : Six people were arrested after a mob burglarized a train on Chicago's West Side on Friday afternoon. Train service disruption : Metra halted Union Pacific West Line trains near Kedzie due to police activity, temporarily suspending service between Maywood and Chicago. Police investigation : Some stolen merchandise has been recovered, no further arrests have been made.



Six people were arrested after being part of a mob that burglarized a train on Chicago's West Side.

The chaos unfolded around 2:40 p.m. Friday in the 4700 block of W. Kenzie before extending to Lake Street and Lockwood Avenue.

The train was stopped and awaiting an interchange with a partner railroad when swarms of thieves began opening rail cars, according to Union Pacific.

"Rail burglaries are not victimless crimes and they pose a safety threat to the public, our employees and local law enforcement officers," UP said in a statement.

The thieves were seen grabbing boxes from inside the containers and taking them to their vehicles. Some of the merchandise has since been recovered, according to Union Pacific.

Chicago police are swarming the city's West Side after reports of a mob burglarizing a train at several locations, including Lake Street and Lockwood Avenue.

Metra said inbound and outbound Union Pacific West Line trains were stopped near Kedzie due to "ongoing police activity."

As of around 6:50 p.m., Metra said service between Maywood to Chicago was temporarily suspended, warning riders to seek alternate transportation.

UPW train service has resumed between Elburn to Maywood.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.