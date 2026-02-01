Six arrested after underage drinking, guns discovered at Bolingbrook party: police

The Brief Bolingbrook police responded to a noise complaint at a party on Hawthorne Court Saturday night and found possible underage drinking. Officers encountered Muhammad T. Nadeem, five juveniles, two loaded firearms, and cannabis while dispersing the group. Six suspects were arrested, Nadeem faces multiple weapons charges, and it is unclear if the juveniles were charged.



Six suspects were arrested after a noise complaint led to a discovery of underage drinking and unlawful firearms on Saturday, according to the Bolingbrook Police.

What we know:

Bolingbrook Police responded to the 700 block of Hawthorne Court for multiple reports of a loud party with possible underage drinking around 9:41 p.m.

When officers arrived, they dispersed the group and while doing so, they encountered Muhammad T. Nadeem and five juveniles, as well as two loaded guns and cannabis. Nadeem and the others were arrested.

Nadeem has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of a concealed firearm.

It is unclear if the juveniles were charged with any offenses.