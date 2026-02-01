Six arrested after underage drinking, guns discovered at Bolingbrook party: police
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. - Six suspects were arrested after a noise complaint led to a discovery of underage drinking and unlawful firearms on Saturday, according to the Bolingbrook Police.
What we know:
Bolingbrook Police responded to the 700 block of Hawthorne Court for multiple reports of a loud party with possible underage drinking around 9:41 p.m.
When officers arrived, they dispersed the group and while doing so, they encountered Muhammad T. Nadeem and five juveniles, as well as two loaded guns and cannabis. Nadeem and the others were arrested.
Nadeem has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of a concealed firearm.
It is unclear if the juveniles were charged with any offenses.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Village of Bolingbrook Facebook page.