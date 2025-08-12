Six Flags Great America debuts new attractions for 2025 Fright Fest

The Brief This year’s Fright Fest will feature the debut of a haunted maze inspired by The Conjuring film franchise. The park is also introducing three new scare zones. Fright Fest 2025 will run Sept. 13- Nov. 2.



Six Flags Great America is raising the fear factor for its 34th annual Fright Fest, unveiling new haunted attractions alongside returning fan favorites for the 2025 Halloween season.

The backstory:

Fright Fest has been a fall tradition in Gurnee since the early 1990s, blending nighttime roller coaster thrills with horror-themed entertainment. Over the years, the event has grown from a few haunted houses to a full-park transformation, attracting thrill-seekers from across the Midwest.

What we know:

This year's Fright Fest will run Sept. 13- Nov. 2. It will feature the debut of a haunted maze inspired by The Conjuring film franchise, where guests explore the Warrens’ occult museum and face cursed artifacts. Other film-inspired mazes include SAW: Legacy of Terror and Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022).

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Courtesy of Legendary Entertainment and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation)

The park is also introducing three new scare zones: Oddities: Circus of Madness, Head Bangerz and Los Muertos along with returning favorites such as Henchmen Alley and Forbidden Forest. New stage productions ‘The Wraths’ and ‘Wake the Dead’, join the park’s other classics.

Local perspective:

For families, Six Flags is bringing back Kids Boo Fest, a scare-free celebration featuring a trick-or-treat trail, costume contests and seasonal decor. Foodies can enjoy the Oktoberfest Food Festival, offering German-inspired dishes and craft brews on the Yukon BBQ Pit Patio.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Six Flags America -

What's next:

Six Flags is also offering a Most Valuable Pass sale through Sept. 1, with a 2026 Gold Pass granting unlimited visits through the end of 2025 and all next year at more than 40 Six Flags parks.

More details can be found at sixflags.com/greatamerica.