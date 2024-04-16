Six Flags Great America to open for the season April 20 with new thrill ride

Six Flags Great America is getting ready to welcome guests back to the park starting April 20!

And this year, it is announcing a new pendulum thrill ride.

"From heart-pounding roller coasters to immersive experiences, Six Flags is dedicated to delivering unmatched thrills and excitement year after year," said Six Flags Great America Park President, John Krajnak. "With the addition of Sky Striker, the park’s first new ride in five years, we feel it’s the perfect complement to our record-breaking lineup of roller coasters and thrill attractions."

In addition to the Sky Striker, a 17-story pendulum thrill attraction debuting later this spring, the park is also introducing the following new experiences:

Windy City Sports Bar & Grill, a revamped dining concept in Southwest Territory; and,

Great Summer Nights, a fresh event featuring live music, nightly parades and fireworks (Thursdays through Sundays, July 11 – August 4)

The park is also bringing back guest-favorite events, such as:

Pride Celebration – June 1 and 2;

Flavors of the World – Saturdays and Sundays, June 8 – 30;

July 4th Fireworks Celebration – July 4 – 6;

Viva La Fiesta – August 17 and 18.

Six Flags Great America kicks off its season on April 20 with weekend and select-day operations, transitioning to daily operation on May 21. For complete operating hours, ticket information and details on rides, shows and special events, visit sixflags.com/greatamerica.