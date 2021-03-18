Six Flags Great America in Gurnee to reopen April 24

article

Six Flags Great America, located in Gurnee, Ill., will open on April 24, 2021.

Governor Pritzker’s announcement on Thursday confirmed that the park will open on time for its 45th year.

"Six Flags Great America is a beloved summer tradition for many, and we are excited to open our park and get our world-class collection of thrills running again", said Six Flags Great America Park President Hank Salemi. "Our team is eager to welcome back our guests in a safe environment, providing the much-needed fun we have all missed this past year."

The park will operate at reduced attendance levels utilizing a reservation system, and plans to implement extensive safety measures.

In a press release, the park said the following measures will be taken to ensure the safety of guests.

Health Screenings for Guests and Team Members

Advertisement

Contactless IR thermal imaging will be used to screen temperatures of guests and employees will be screened utilizing touchless systems;

Individuals will be required to acknowledge and abide by the company’s health policies, which includes not entering the park if guests have recently been exposed to or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19;

Following CDC guidelines, all guests over the age of two and all team members will be required to wear face masks covering the nose and mouth throughout their visit/work day:

Masks will be available for purchase at the front gate for any guest without one; and

Masks will be required while experiencing a ride or attraction.

Strictly Enforced Social Distancing

Easy to identify distance markers will be added to all park entry, ride, restroom, retail locations, and dining queue lines;

Dining areas will be adjusted to allow ample space between seated parties;

Advanced security screenings will enable touchless bag checks;

Capacity at indoor venues and on some attractions will be reduced to meet social distancing requirements; and

Guests viewing outdoor entertainment will be separated by at least six feet.

Extensive Sanitization and Disinfecting Protocols

Trained and dedicated cleaning teams have been put in place;

Rides, restraints, and handrails will be cleaned throughout the day in accordance with state guidelines;

Team members will frequently sanitize and disinfect high-touch points, including the following: Public Seating, tabletops, counters, doors, and trash cans

Restroom staff will be stationed to disinfect each stall and sink area on a frequent basis;

Multiple hand-washing and alcohol-based hand-sanitizer stations will be located throughout the parks; and

All team member work areas will be regularly sanitized and disinfected.

Sanitized Food Preparation and Service

Modified menus and implementation of mobile food ordering will help facilitate touchless transactions;

Self-service buffets and salad bars will be reconfigured to eliminate guest contact with food;

Condiments, self-serve cutlery, and napkins will be provided to guests with their meal as required; and

Beverages will be served by attendants; any drink bottle refills will be served in a paper cup each time guests refill.

Commercial-Grade Cleaning Equipment and Supplies

All employees will be issued Team Member Action Packs which will include the following items: a safety face mask, safety glasses, and disposable gloves;

Low pressure backpack sprayers will be utilized for disinfecting large areas;

Abundant supplies of sanitizers and disinfectants will be available;

Microfiber cloths will be used to sanitize surfaces; and

Queue line supplies, fencing, and tents will be in place to promote safe social distancing.

Multi-Layered Guest and Team Member Communication

Frontline team members will go through extensive COVID-19 training;

Safety messaging and reminders will be displayed on Six Flags’ website, and in newsletters;

Distance markers and physical distance indicators will be in place; and

Informational safety signage will be posted throughout the park.

All Members, Season Pass holders and all guests with a single-day or group ticket will need to make a reservation at www.sixflags.com/reserve.

Guests who need single day tickets will be able to reserve during the purchase process.

