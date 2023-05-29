Six Flags Great America brawl: 6 teens arrested for fighting patrons, police in Gurnee

Six teenagers were arrested for fighting patrons and police Monday night at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee.

Gurnee police and other local law enforcement agencies were called to break up a fight around 7:15 p.m. near the front gates of the theme park.

Witnesses said the fight started between two groups and spread into the parking lot.. Attempts by police to break up the fight failed and one Gurnee police officer deployed pepper spray into the disruptive crowd, police said.

Fighting continued and additional agencies were called to the scene including K9 units from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Waukegan police and Zion police.

Six teens from Illinois and Indiana were taken into custody for battering other patrons and police. They are:

An 18-year-old from Zion, Illinois

A 16-year-old from North Chicago, Illinois

A 15-year-old from La Porte, Indiana

A 14-year-old from La Porte, Indiana

A 17-year-old from La Porte, Indiana

A 17-year-old from La Porte, Indiana

Three of those who were arrested were transported to Condell Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. They were released that same night.

Four Gurnee police officers suffered minor injuries during the scuffle, three of which were treated at the theme park and one was taken to a local hospital. He was released from the hospital that same night.

Charges are pending.