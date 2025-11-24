Six people arrested after deadly stabbing in downtown Chicago: police

Six people are in custody in connection with a deadly stabbing in downtown Chicago early Sunday morning, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident occurred just after 7:20 a.m. in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue.

Chicago police said an unidentified man was found unresponsive with a puncture wound to his body.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. His age and identity have not been released.

On Monday, police confirmed that six people had been arrested in connection with the incident but released no additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.