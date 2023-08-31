Skip-the-Line program at busiest Illinois DMVs goes into effect Friday

The Illinois Secretary of State is beginning to implement the new "Skip-the-Line" program at the busiest DMV offices across the state.

The new program will begin Friday at 44 of the busiest DMVs in the state, including all Chicago and suburban locations.

Residents will be required to make an appointment for services like driver's license renewals, obtaining REAL IDs and in-car driving tests. Title and registration services will not require an appointment.

The goal of the program is to cut out that long, dreaded wait at the DMV.

"The problem I described earlier was some people are walk ins some are appointment only," Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said. "Starting tomorrow it will be appointment-only if you have to come in. I want to reiterate, most people do not have to come in. You should be able to go 12-15 years without stepping foot inside the facilities assuming that you are a safe driver."

The program also extends hours at all DMV offices as well. All DMVs will be open from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fifteen other DMVs will also be open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Illinoisans may visit ilsos.gov or call (844) 817-4649 to schedule an appointment.

Here is a complete list of appointment-only facilities.