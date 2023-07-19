Sky Zone to open new location in Old Town next year

An indoor trampoline park operator is coming to the Old Town next year.

Sky Zone is planning to take over the former Buy Buy Baby located at 1419 N. Kingsbury Street.

With six parks already open in the Chicago area, Sky Zone is also set to debut an additional location in Evanston this December. It also plans to open locations in Arlington Heights and Willowbrook in 2024 as previously announced.

"As we bring young families new and exciting ways to get active and spend quality time together, Chicagoland is one of the fastest growing markets in our ongoing national expansion," said Elizabeth Blair, CEO of Sky Zone. "We are adding both owned and franchised parks in the region and are thrilled to have secured an exceptional location in Old Town."

This comes amid a trend of landlords getting creative to fill spaces left behind by traditional retailers.