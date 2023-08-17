Smash-and-grab under investigation at North Side pharmacy

A pharmacy in Chicago's Edgebook neighborhood was burglarized Thursday morning.

Security cameras recorded three people entering the business around 2:48 a.m. after smashing the window.

The pharmacy, located in the 5900 block of North Cicero Avenue, was clear of offenders by the time officers arrived.

Police say the cameras caught the offenders stealing medication.

They then fled, heading east of Cicero Avenue. No one is in custody, Area Five detectives are investigating.