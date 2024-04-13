Solar panels spark blaze at dental manufacturing company in Alsip

Four solar panels went up in flames on the roof of a dental manufacturing company in Alsip Saturday afternoon.

The fire happened just after 12:30 p.m. at GC America, located in the 3700 block of W 127th Street, according to the Alsip Fire Department.

The solar panels and part of the roof caught fire. However, crews were able to extinguish the blaze and keep the flames from spreading.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.