Some Illinois residents poised to lose Medicaid coverage after Covid protections end

About 700,000 Illinois residents are estimated to lose Medicaid coverage starting this summer.

The loss of coverage is because pandemic-era protections, both state and federal, will end on May 11.

Illinois Medicaid officials tell Crain’s Chicago Business that they are doing everything they can to help eligible beneficiaries maintain coverage.

With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the federal government issued billions of extra dollars to Medicaid programs across the country to ensure Americans had insurance during the public health emergency.

In exchange, state Medicaid programs were required to pause "redetermination" processes that routinely drop individuals from Medicaid if they no longer qualified.