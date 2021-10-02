Expand / Collapse search

Some police and firefighters in south suburban Robbins are refusing to go to work

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Robbins
ROBBINS, Illinois - Police and firefighters in south suburban Robbins are refusing to come to work.

A representative for police told FOX 32 Chicago that they are taking a stand against unfair wages and a lack of resources.

They are not legally allowed to strike.

Mayor Darren Bryan said the village has asked surrounding agencies and the Cook County Sheriff's Office for assistance.

In a statement, the Cook County Sheriff told FOX 32 Chicago: "Cook County Sheriff’s Police are currently handling all calls at the request of the Robbins Police Department due to an extreme shortage of officers within the south suburban department. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to work with Robbins officials to provide public safety for the village’s residents. For more information, please contact the Robbins Police Department."

