Man found shot to death in West Side alley, police say
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in an alley in the South Austin neighborhood on Wednesday.
What we know:
Officers responded around 8:41 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the 4900 block of West Hubbard.
When they arrived, police found a 31-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Police have not released information about possible suspects.
The identity of the victim is not yet known.
What's next:
No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.
Editor's Note: The story initially reported the shooting occurred in West Town. This is incorrect. It happened in South Austin.