Man found shot to death in West Side alley, police say

The Brief A 31-year-old man was found fatally shot in an alley in South Austin. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Police have not made any arrests.



Chicago police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in an alley in the South Austin neighborhood on Wednesday.

What we know:

Officers responded around 8:41 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the 4900 block of West Hubbard.

When they arrived, police found a 31-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about possible suspects.

The identity of the victim is not yet known.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

Editor's Note: The story initially reported the shooting occurred in West Town. This is incorrect. It happened in South Austin.