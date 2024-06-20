Boy, 12, charged in pair of armed robberies in South Chicago

A 12-year-old boy was charged in connection with a pair of armed robberies earlier this month in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The boy was allegedly part of a group who stole property from a 35-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man on June 4 in the 2700 block of East 89th Street, according to police.

The boy was arrested Wednesday in the 9000 block of South Escanaba Avenue. He was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

The boy has a juvenile detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.

No further information was provided.