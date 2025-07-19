Chicago mass shooting: 1 dead, 3 others hurt on South Side, police say

A mass shooting on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning left one man dead and three other victims wounded.

The shooting happened in the 8200 block of S. Houston Avenue in South Chicago, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the call a little before 5 a.m. and found multiple victims.

The first victim, a 20-year-old man, was shot in the neck. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died.

The second victim, a 22-year-old woman, was shot in the right arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The third victim, a 38-year-old man, was shot in the abdomen. He was hospitalized in serious condition.

The fourth victim, a 25-year-old man, was also shot in the abdomen. He was hospitalized in serious condition.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.