Boy, 13, shot in South Chicago: police

A 13-year-old boy was traveling in a vehicle in South Chicago early Sunday morning when he was struck by gunfire.

Police say at about 12:40 a.m. an occupant in a gold Kia SUV fired shots at the victim in the 8700 block of South Marquette Avenue.

The victim was dropped off at Trinity Hospital and was transferred to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition. He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

No arrests have been made. Area detectives are investigating.

